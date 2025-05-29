North Korea-Russia Military Pact Violates UN Sanctions

A recent report by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team reveals North Korea's role in aiding Russia's intensified missile campaigns against Ukrainian infrastructure. The team, backed by 11 UN members, claims North Korea supplied over 20,000 containers of munitions to Russia.

This cooperation allegedly began in September 2023, with North Korea shipping at least 100 ballistic missiles and more. In exchange, Russia provided crucial data that enhanced North Korean missile accuracy, as well as air defense tools, despite U.N. sanctions.

Tensions rise as both nations confirm their ongoing military alliance, aiming to deepen their cooperation in the face of U.N. objections, further fueling the conflict in Ukraine.