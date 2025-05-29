Left Menu

Strengthening Cyber Defenses: Hyderabad's Zonal Cyber Cells Initiative

Hyderabad city police have launched Zonal Cyber Cells to effectively tackle the rising cybercrime rates. With an increase from 351 cases in 2015 to 3,111 last year, these cells aim to provide swift and localized solutions. The initiative emphasizes better detection, complaint handling, and victim support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat cybercrime, Hyderabad police have introduced Zonal Cyber Cells (ZCCs) across the city's seven zones. This strategic initiative comes as a response to the rising tide of cyber offenses, which saw a dramatic increase in reported cases from 351 in 2015 to a staggering 3,111 last year.

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, the establishment of ZCCs is crucial for enhancing the city's cybercrime response mechanism. With dedicated units in each zone managed by a Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police, the initiative ensures better coordination, accountability, and efficiency in handling complaints, detection, and facilitating victim refunds.

The Cyber Crime Police Station, initially established in 2010 with a strength of 40, was reorganized in April 2023 to expand its team to 147 personnel. This expansion underscores the urgent need for robust prevention measures to address the year-on-year rise in cybercrime cases effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

