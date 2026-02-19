Left Menu

Strategic Synergy: Army Commander Unites Security Agencies for Enhanced Coordination

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, chaired a meeting of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to enhance real-time intelligence fusion and inter-agency coordination. Key participants included senior Army officials, JKP, CRPF, and BSF representatives, focusing on achieving a mission-ready state with seamless cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:30 IST
In a bid to bolster security operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma led a crucial joint control centre meeting. The session, held in Srinagar, brought together senior Army leaders alongside officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, BSF, and other security stakeholders.

The primary focus of the deliberations was on the fusion of real-time intelligence and ensuring seamless coordination among the various agencies. By aligning strategies and resources, the participants aim to enhance the region's readiness against potential threats.

The meeting underscored the importance of cooperative efforts between military and paramilitary forces in maintaining security and swift response capabilities across Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to maintain stability and operational readiness in the area.

