Supreme Court's Pivotal Year: From Birthright Citizenship to Tech Regulations

This term, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to address a spectrum of significant cases that could reshape American legal precedents in areas from birthright citizenship to digital regulations. As the Court takes on high-profile disputes, its rulings may have profound implications on the national landscape.

Among the most contentious cases, the Court examines the Trump-era executive order limiting birthright citizenship, navigating the complex intersection of constitutional rights and executive authority. At the same time, issues of religious freedom are under scrutiny, with cases involving taxpayer-funded religious charter schools and tax exemptions for religious entities capturing public attention.

Further, the Court's docket includes challenges to state regulations on gender-affirming care, firearm control, and online pornography access, all poised to test the balance between state powers and constitutional protections. Additionally, tech giants and regulatory bodies await key decisions that could influence policies on platforms like TikTok and preventively shape digital securities.