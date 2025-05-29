Vijayan Targets ED for Tarnishing CPI(M) Leaders in Bank Scam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a fierce critique against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, accusing it of naming CPI(M) leaders and the party's Thrissur district unit in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam without credible evidence.

Vijayan alleged that the ED, often criticized by courts, engages in illegal activities that tarnish reputations unlawfully. "Certain figures, esteemed for their integrity, should not be sullied with baseless cases," he stated, challenging the ED's actions.

The ED's latest charge sheet in the scam lists 28 new defendants, including top CPI(M) leaders, inflating the accused list to 83. This stems from multiple FIRs filed for financial misconduct allegedly amounting to Rs 300 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)