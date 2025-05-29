Left Menu

Vijayan Targets ED for Tarnishing CPI(M) Leaders in Bank Scam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Enforcement Directorate for implicating senior CPI(M) leaders and Thrissur unit in a bank scam. Vijayan claims the ED lacks credibility, has faced court criticisms, and unfairly tarnishes reputations. The case involves alleged financial irregularities, and legal battles will ensue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:47 IST
Vijayan Targets ED for Tarnishing CPI(M) Leaders in Bank Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a fierce critique against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, accusing it of naming CPI(M) leaders and the party's Thrissur district unit in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam without credible evidence.

Vijayan alleged that the ED, often criticized by courts, engages in illegal activities that tarnish reputations unlawfully. "Certain figures, esteemed for their integrity, should not be sullied with baseless cases," he stated, challenging the ED's actions.

The ED's latest charge sheet in the scam lists 28 new defendants, including top CPI(M) leaders, inflating the accused list to 83. This stems from multiple FIRs filed for financial misconduct allegedly amounting to Rs 300 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025