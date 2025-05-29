Supreme Court's New Introduction: Three Judges Take the Oath

In a significant development for India's judiciary, Chief Justice B R Gavai is set to administer the oath of office to three new judges of the Supreme Court on Friday. The appointments come as the apex court faces vacancies following recent retirements.

The newly appointed justices are Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice A S Chandurkar. Their appointments were officially confirmed by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on the social media platform X. With their induction, the Supreme Court regains its full operational strength of 34 judges.

The judicial appointments follow the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium, spearheaded by the Chief Justice of India. This move fills the void left by the superannuations of former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy. Justice Anjaria, Justice Bishnoi, and Justice Chandurkar bring extensive legal experience and credentials to their new roles.

