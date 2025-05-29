Left Menu

Reviving Diplomacy: US-Syria Ties Blossom in Damascus

The American flag was raised in Damascus, signaling strengthening ties between the US and Syria. The US ambassador to Turkey, also special envoy to Syria, attended the agreement signing for a major energy project. Washington's diplomatic gestures indicate warming relations under Syria's new leadership amid recent policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a symbolic move showcasing growing diplomatic relations, the American flag was hoisted in Damascus outside the once-abandoned US ambassador's residence. Though the US embassy has remained officially closed since 2012, the flag-raising and a visit by the US special envoy reflect a thaw in US-Syria relations.

Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria, took part in a landmark signing ceremony alongside Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. They finalized an agreement involving Qatari, Turkish, and US companies, aiming to rebuild Syria's electricity grid with a 5,000-megawatt energy project.

The diplomatic overtures align with recent US policy shifts favoring dialogues with Syria's emergent government. Despite previous hostilities, alliances with Saudi Arabia and Turkey have prompted Washington to reevaluate its stance, as evidenced by Trump's recent meeting with al-Sharaa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

