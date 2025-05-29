Kerala's Battle Against Rising Human-Animal Conflicts

Kerala is witnessing an alarming rise in human-animal conflicts, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. At a recent press conference, Vijayan attributed the challenges in resolving these conflicts to restrictive wildlife laws enacted during Indira Gandhi's tenure.

Vijayan asserted that while the state government is committed to finding a permanent solution to protect lives and property, amendments to the central wildlife laws are necessary. The responsibility of initiating legislative proposals has been delegated to the Forest and Law Secretaries.

The Chief Minister expressed frustration over the central government's guidelines on species like tigers and elephants, labeling them as impractical. Despite pushing for legislative changes, the state awaits action from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)