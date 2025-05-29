Left Menu

Kerala's Battle Against Rising Human-Animal Conflicts

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, highlighted the growing human-animal conflict in the state, attributing hurdles to outdated wildlife laws from Indira Gandhi's era. He urged for central government amendments and criticized impractical guidelines on managing wildlife threats to human life and property.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:44 IST
Kerala is witnessing an alarming rise in human-animal conflicts, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. At a recent press conference, Vijayan attributed the challenges in resolving these conflicts to restrictive wildlife laws enacted during Indira Gandhi's tenure.

Vijayan asserted that while the state government is committed to finding a permanent solution to protect lives and property, amendments to the central wildlife laws are necessary. The responsibility of initiating legislative proposals has been delegated to the Forest and Law Secretaries.

The Chief Minister expressed frustration over the central government's guidelines on species like tigers and elephants, labeling them as impractical. Despite pushing for legislative changes, the state awaits action from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

