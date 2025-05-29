Left Menu

Crackdown in Meerut: Arrest of Illegal Arms Trafficker

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Dhirendra Singh, also known as Pintu Dadhi, for illegal arms trafficking. Operating in Meerut, Singh was part of a gang that sourced weapons from Punjab. Several gang members were previously apprehended.

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) made a significant arrest on Thursday, nabbing a member of an interstate illegal arms trafficking gang in Meerut district.

Brijesh Kumar Singh, Additional SP of the STF's Meerut unit, identified the suspect as Dhirendra Singh, also known as Pintu Dadhi, from Baraut in Baghpat district. Singh was detained in the Kankarkheda area, with a history of charges under the Arms Act.

Interrogation revealed that Dhirendra Singh transitioned from being a motorcycle mechanic to an arms trafficker to quickly earn money. His gang sourced weapons from Punjab, distributing them across Baghpat, Meerut, Haryana, and Delhi. Several gang members were previously arrested late last year and earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

