High-Speed Encounter Leads to Arrest in Sector 81

In a high-speed chase near Sector 81, two men suspected of numerous criminal activities were arrested by police following an exchange of gunfire, authorities reported on Thursday.

Officers seized a country-made pistol, several cartridges, and a motorcycle from the suspects. The accused, identified as 39-year-old Mukesh from Mathura and 24-year-old Peetam from Palwal, have substantial criminal histories across multiple districts.

Mukesh and Peetam face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, with previous cases spanning locales like Mathura, Noida, and Palwal, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), Shakti Mohan Awasthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)