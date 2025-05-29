High-Speed Encounter Leads to Arrest in Sector 81
Two men, involved in multiple criminal activities, were apprehended near Sector 81 after a gunfire exchange with police. The police recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges, and a motorcycle. The men have extensive criminal records in several districts, facing multiple charges under the IPC and Arms Act.
- Country:
- India
In a high-speed chase near Sector 81, two men suspected of numerous criminal activities were arrested by police following an exchange of gunfire, authorities reported on Thursday.
Officers seized a country-made pistol, several cartridges, and a motorcycle from the suspects. The accused, identified as 39-year-old Mukesh from Mathura and 24-year-old Peetam from Palwal, have substantial criminal histories across multiple districts.
Mukesh and Peetam face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, with previous cases spanning locales like Mathura, Noida, and Palwal, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), Shakti Mohan Awasthy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- crime
- arrest
- police
- encounter
- sector 81
- theft
- criminal records
- gunfire
- resistance
- escape
ALSO READ
International Air Travel Thieves Grounded: Arrest of Chinese National Exposes Global In-Flight Theft Network
Tragedy in Paschim Medinipur: A Young Life Lost Over Alleged Theft
Operation Bullet: Delhi Police Cracks Down on Motorcycle Thefts
Massive Scrap Seizure: Theft Leads to Rs 12 Crore Haul in Guwahati
Student Hacker Faces Charges for Massive Data Theft and Ransom Scheme