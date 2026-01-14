Left Menu

Grandson's Glittering Betrayal: The Theft of Trust and Jewels

A 25-year-old named Nihal Ali was arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from his grandmother to support his drug habit. The theft was revealed when family members noticed his sudden wealth despite having no income. Police recovered stolen items, and further investigations are ongoing.

A man, aged 25, has been apprehended for allegedly pilfering gold jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh from his 80-year-old grandmother. This act was reportedly to sustain his drug habit and fund a lavish lifestyle, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Nihal Ali, the accused, was detained in the Durgaganj area while purportedly en route to sell gold ornaments estimated at Rs 2 lakh, including earrings, a locket, and mangalsutra beads, as per Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.

The family discovered the crime after spotting Nihal with a new car, raising suspicions due to his lack of income. Missing jewelry from his grandmother's collection led to a formal complaint by his uncle, Faheem Ansari, and subsequent police action. The investigation continues, targeting those who bought the pilfered goods.

