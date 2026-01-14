Grandson's Glittering Betrayal: The Theft of Trust and Jewels

A man, aged 25, has been apprehended for allegedly pilfering gold jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh from his 80-year-old grandmother. This act was reportedly to sustain his drug habit and fund a lavish lifestyle, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Nihal Ali, the accused, was detained in the Durgaganj area while purportedly en route to sell gold ornaments estimated at Rs 2 lakh, including earrings, a locket, and mangalsutra beads, as per Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.

The family discovered the crime after spotting Nihal with a new car, raising suspicions due to his lack of income. Missing jewelry from his grandmother's collection led to a formal complaint by his uncle, Faheem Ansari, and subsequent police action. The investigation continues, targeting those who bought the pilfered goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)