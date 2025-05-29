CBI and India Post Join Forces for Efficient Legal Delivery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Bengaluru has taken a significant step towards streamlining its communication process by signing a memorandum of understanding with the postal department. This effort, aimed at ensuring secure and efficient delivery of summonses and legal notices, employs Speed Post as a reliable solution for timely communication.

The initiative marks a departure from traditional manual delivery systems, allowing the CBI to cut costs related to travel and daily allowances for its staff. The move is expected to enhance the agency's ability to focus its manpower on core investigation duties, thus reinforcing its primary mission.

According to the agreement, the CBI's Banking Security and Fraud Branch and Anti-Corruption Branch in Bengaluru will receive specially designed envelopes and Proof of Delivery (POD) cards from India Post. These tools, complete with the CBI logo and addresses, are meant to bolster the integrity and transparency of each dispatch. Furthermore, India Post will offer centralized booking services and comprehensive tracking features, ensuring efficient delivery across diverse geographic regions.

