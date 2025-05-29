Simplifying Governance: Tamil Nadu's 'SimpleGov' Initiative Unveiled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday introduced 'SimpleGov', a groundbreaking initiative aimed at simplifying the process for availing government services and schemes. This new platform offers ten services from eight different departments, including key areas like sanitation certificates, public building licenses, and more.

In its first phase, 'SimpleGov' showcases services such as registration for old age homes and working women hostels, as well as facilitating no-objection certificates for diverse purposes. According to an official release, the initiative promises an easier and quicker online access to various government services, enhancing transparency.

In addition to launching 'SimpleGov', the Chief Minister inaugurated several projects via video conferencing, including a revamped bus stand in Thiruvattar and numerous projects under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. This move aims to accelerate urban and rural development across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)