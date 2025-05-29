Left Menu

Italy Defends Police Amid Council of Europe's Racism Allegations

Italy has criticized the Council of Europe after being named in a report highlighting racial profiling by its police. The Council's Commission against Racism and Intolerance urged an inquiry into discriminatory practices. Top officials, including Giorgia Meloni, dismissed the suggestions, calling the accusations shameful.

Italy has reacted sharply against the Council of Europe following a report that criticized the country's police force for alleged racist conduct. The Council's Commission, in highlighting racial profiling issues, urged Italy to investigate claims that its law enforcement targeted immigrants disproportionately.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Matteo Salvini, both representing far-right parties, dismissed the accusations, labeling them as shameful. Meloni took to social media to defend Italian police, while Salvini criticized the European panel for their assessment.

Amid these tensions, President Sergio Mattarella met with Italy's police chief to express the nation's confidence in its law enforcement. The call for an independent investigation comes as a challenge to Italy's far-right leaders, who prioritize law and order and are skeptical about immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

