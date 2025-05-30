Left Menu

Trump vs. The Fed: A Clash Over Interest Rates

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a private White House meeting for not lowering interest rates. Trump believes this puts the U.S. at an economic disadvantage to China. Powell maintains that Fed decisions are based on economic data, not politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:05 IST
Trump vs. The Fed: A Clash Over Interest Rates
Donald Trump

In a closed-door meeting held at the White House, President Donald Trump told Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that he was making a 'mistake' by not reducing interest rates. This encounter reiterated Trump's persistent public criticisms of Powell's monetary policy decisions.

The meeting was convened upon the President's invitation and touched on various economic topics including growth, employment, and inflation. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt noted that Trump sees the Fed's current stance as detrimental to the U.S. competitive edge over nations like China.

Despite the criticisms, Powell emphasized that Federal Reserve decisions are grounded entirely in economic indicators and strive to maintain maximum employment and stable prices. While Trump has considered ousting Powell, recent legal interpretations suggest that the Fed Chair cannot be removed at the President's whim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025