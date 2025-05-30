Upcoming Trade Deals: Insights from Kevin Hassett

In a recent announcement, Kevin Hassett, the White House economic adviser, has revealed that several trade agreements are on the brink of finalization and are expected to be concluded in the coming weeks.

Addressing a group of reporters outside the White House, Hassett shared that he has been informed of three specific deals that are nearing completion.

The adviser, however, refrained from disclosing the identities of the countries engaged in these trade negotiations.

