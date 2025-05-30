Market Resilience Amid Tariff Tensions

Wall Street closed higher on Thursday as investors largely shrugged off a federal appeals court decision to reinstate President Trump's tariffs, temporarily overturning a trade court's earlier ruling.

Despite the tariff turmoil, the S&P 500 gained 0.4%, while the dollar weakened against safe-haven currencies. Investors braced for ongoing volatility and trade uncertainties.

Market experts highlighted the chaos caused by fluctuating policies, where swift changes in court rulings and executive orders leave traders cautious. They noted that maintaining market discipline is crucial and investors are urged to look beyond daily headlines amid the unpredictable tariff landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)