Market Resilience Amid Tariff Tensions
Wall Street maintained its composure with a 0.4% rise despite renewed tariff tensions after a court reinstated President Trump's tariffs. Experts opine the markets are adjusting to the unpredictable tariff-related news driven by court decisions and executive orders. Investors remain cautious amid ongoing trade uncertainty.
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday as investors largely shrugged off a federal appeals court decision to reinstate President Trump's tariffs, temporarily overturning a trade court's earlier ruling.
Despite the tariff turmoil, the S&P 500 gained 0.4%, while the dollar weakened against safe-haven currencies. Investors braced for ongoing volatility and trade uncertainties.
Market experts highlighted the chaos caused by fluctuating policies, where swift changes in court rulings and executive orders leave traders cautious. They noted that maintaining market discipline is crucial and investors are urged to look beyond daily headlines amid the unpredictable tariff landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
