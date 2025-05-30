Left Menu

Ben & Jerry's Board Accuses Unilever of Ignoring Gaza Genocide

The independent board of Ben & Jerry's accused Unilever of ignoring a genocide in Gaza, intensifying their ongoing conflict. The board affirmed their commitment to human rights and peace, contrasting with Unilever's stance. The dispute roots back to Ben & Jerry's 2021 decision to halt sales in the West Bank.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement, the independent board of Ben & Jerry's has accused their corporate parent, Unilever, of ignoring what they describe as a genocide in Gaza. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute between the two entities.

The ice cream maker's board has emphasized its dedication to human rights and support for those denouncing the situation in Gaza, even in the face of potential legal repercussions. Despite the board's strong stance, a Unilever spokesperson clarified that these views are independent of the broader company's position.

This conflict traces back to 2021, when Ben & Jerry's decided to cease sales in the Israel-occupied West Bank, a move that sparked tensions. Now, with Unilever's intention to separate its ice cream business and Ben & Jerry's assertion of its social mission rights, the feud continues to simmer.

