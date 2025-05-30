Impersonation Scandal Hits White House: Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Targeted

Federal investigators in the United States are probing a sophisticated scheme aimed at impersonating Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff. This investigation, reported by the Wall Street Journal, involves gaining unauthorized access to private phone numbers through hacked contacts on Wiles's personal cellphone.

According to the report, the breach targeted Wiles's personal device and not her government-issued phone. Influential figures including senators, governors, and business leaders reportedly received deceptive communication from the impersonator pretending to be Wiles.

The incident reveals ongoing challenges with information security at the White House. Previous breaches included hackers intercepting communications of top U.S. officials. Furthermore, last year, an alleged Chinese cyber espionage operation targeted recordings of high-ranking American political figures, amplifying concerns over cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)