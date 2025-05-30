Left Menu

Impersonation Scandal Hits White House: Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Targeted

U.S. authorities are probing an effort to impersonate White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. The Wall Street Journal reports that personal contacts on Wiles's phone were hacked, affecting high-profile figures. The White House has faced numerous information security challenges, including cyber espionage concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 06:41 IST
Impersonation Scandal Hits White House: Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Targeted
Effort

Federal investigators in the United States are probing a sophisticated scheme aimed at impersonating Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff. This investigation, reported by the Wall Street Journal, involves gaining unauthorized access to private phone numbers through hacked contacts on Wiles's personal cellphone.

According to the report, the breach targeted Wiles's personal device and not her government-issued phone. Influential figures including senators, governors, and business leaders reportedly received deceptive communication from the impersonator pretending to be Wiles.

The incident reveals ongoing challenges with information security at the White House. Previous breaches included hackers intercepting communications of top U.S. officials. Furthermore, last year, an alleged Chinese cyber espionage operation targeted recordings of high-ranking American political figures, amplifying concerns over cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025