Left Menu

Bihar Man Arrested for Threatening PM Modi: Police Probe Unfolds

A man from Bihar's Bhagalpur was arrested for threatening to kill PM Narendra Modi during his visit. He allegedly made the call using another person’s phone to settle a property dispute. Police are further investigating the matter as the PM launches development projects in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhagalpur(Bihar) | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:45 IST
Bihar Man Arrested for Threatening PM Modi: Police Probe Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man from Bhagalpur district in Bihar has been taken into custody for allegedly making a threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state, police officials disclosed on Friday.

The suspect was apprehended on Thursday evening in Maheshi village, located under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj Police Station, according to an official statement. Modi arrived in Patna on a two-day visit to Bihar, during which a threatening WhatsApp call was reportedly made to security agencies from Bhagalpur, police noted.

Investigations revealed that the call originated from a phone belonging to 71-year-old Mantu Chaudhary, but was made by Sameer Ranjan using a virtual private network (VPN) to obfuscate his actions. Authorities suggest the motive behind the threat was linked to a property dispute between Ranjan and Chaudhary. While Ranjan confessed during questioning, the police are continuing their investigation as Modi launches development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Rohtas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025