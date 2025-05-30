Bihar Man Arrested for Threatening PM Modi: Police Probe Unfolds

A 35-year-old man from Bhagalpur district in Bihar has been taken into custody for allegedly making a threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state, police officials disclosed on Friday.

The suspect was apprehended on Thursday evening in Maheshi village, located under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj Police Station, according to an official statement. Modi arrived in Patna on a two-day visit to Bihar, during which a threatening WhatsApp call was reportedly made to security agencies from Bhagalpur, police noted.

Investigations revealed that the call originated from a phone belonging to 71-year-old Mantu Chaudhary, but was made by Sameer Ranjan using a virtual private network (VPN) to obfuscate his actions. Authorities suggest the motive behind the threat was linked to a property dispute between Ranjan and Chaudhary. While Ranjan confessed during questioning, the police are continuing their investigation as Modi launches development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Rohtas.

(With inputs from agencies.)