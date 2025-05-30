Left Menu

Identity Mix-Up Leads to Errant Release of POCSO Prisoner

A prisoner mix-up resulted in the release of a POCSO convict instead of another detainee granted bail. A case has now been filed against the wrongly released prisoner for concealing his identity. Authorities are actively searching for him, though he remains at large following the administrative error.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:45 IST
Identity Mix-Up Leads to Errant Release of POCSO Prisoner
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative blunder, the district jail administration inadvertently released a POCSO convict while a different inmate should have been set free on bail, authorities reported on Friday. This error, attributed to a mix-up of names, has prompted legal action against the wrongfully released prisoner for identity concealment.

The prisoner in question, 27-year-old Nitesh Pandey, was behind bars since October 2021 for repeatedly raping a nine-year-old boy. Unbeknownst to authorities, he successfully masked his identity to gain release, leading police to now conduct a search to bring him back into custody, as confirmed by Sadar police station's SHO Umesh Kumar.

The mix-up was exacerbated by the presence of another individual, also named Nitesh, who was imprisoned on recent charges of house trespass and assault. Granting bail, the judicial system intended for his release on Tuesday. However, due to identically named individuals, Nitesh Pandey, the rape accused, was mistakenly released, spurring the jail administration to file an official complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025