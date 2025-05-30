Left Menu

Drone Strikes Ukraine's Danube Port

Russian forces conducted a drone strike targeting the Ukrainian town of Izmail, a crucial port on the Danube river bordering NATO member Romania. The attack destroyed a post office but resulted in no casualties, according to regional Governor Oleh Kiper. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:46 IST
Drone Strikes Ukraine's Danube Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Russian forces launched a drone assault overnight on the Ukrainian town of Izmail, a vital port located on the Danube river, just across from NATO ally Romania, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack destroyed a local post office but, fortunately, resulted in no casualties, as confirmed by regional Governor Oleh Kiper.

While Ukrainian reports remain unverified by Reuters, and Russia has not yet commented, both parties assert that civilian targets are not their focus in the ongoing conflict, initiated by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine over three years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025