Drone Strikes Ukraine's Danube Port

In a significant escalation, Russian forces launched a drone assault overnight on the Ukrainian town of Izmail, a vital port located on the Danube river, just across from NATO ally Romania, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack destroyed a local post office but, fortunately, resulted in no casualties, as confirmed by regional Governor Oleh Kiper.

While Ukrainian reports remain unverified by Reuters, and Russia has not yet commented, both parties assert that civilian targets are not their focus in the ongoing conflict, initiated by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine over three years ago.

