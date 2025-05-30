China Condemns U.S. Arms Sales to Taiwan
China's foreign ministry, through spokesperson Lin Jian, firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, calling for a halt to such transactions. This position was reiterated during a daily news briefing in Beijing, emphasizing China's disapproval of U.S. involvement with Taiwan's military.
In a stern declaration, China's foreign ministry has expressed strong opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, demanding an immediate cessation of such actions.
Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian articulated this stance during a regular news briefing in Beijing, signaling persistent diplomatic friction between Beijing and Washington.
This development marks yet another chapter in the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding Taiwan, a key flashpoint in U.S.-China relations.
