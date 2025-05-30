Tragic Blast Shakes Firecracker Unit in Punjab, Claims Five Lives

A devastating explosion rocked a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, claiming five lives and injuring almost 30 people. The tragedy unfolded at 1 am at the facility situated on the Singhewala-Kotli road, where migrant workers toiled.

Lambi's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jaspal Singh, confirmed the incident occurred near the Punjab-Haryana border. Immediate rescue efforts commenced, with victims rushed to hospitals, including AIIMS Bathinda. Fortunately, most injured individuals are reportedly out of danger.

The cause of the blast remains under scrutiny, but suspicions point to explosive materials used in firecracker production. Necessary operational permits for the unit are also under review, according to Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr. Akhil Chaudhary, who highlighted the structural collapse also caused by the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)