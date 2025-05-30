Left Menu

Tragic Blast Shakes Firecracker Unit in Punjab, Claims Five Lives

An explosion at a firecracker unit in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district resulted in five deaths and injuries to nearly 30 others. The incident occurred around 1 am at the unit on the Singhewala-Kotli road. Rescue operations are underway, and the cause of the blast is under investigation.

Updated: 30-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A devastating explosion rocked a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, claiming five lives and injuring almost 30 people. The tragedy unfolded at 1 am at the facility situated on the Singhewala-Kotli road, where migrant workers toiled.

Lambi's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jaspal Singh, confirmed the incident occurred near the Punjab-Haryana border. Immediate rescue efforts commenced, with victims rushed to hospitals, including AIIMS Bathinda. Fortunately, most injured individuals are reportedly out of danger.

The cause of the blast remains under scrutiny, but suspicions point to explosive materials used in firecracker production. Necessary operational permits for the unit are also under review, according to Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr. Akhil Chaudhary, who highlighted the structural collapse also caused by the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

