Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Action Against YouTuber for Contempt

The Supreme Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Chandigarh-based journalist and YouTuber Ajay Shukla, following his defamatory remarks against apex court judges in a YouTube video. The court ordered the video to be taken down and restricted similar publications, citing it as a threat to judicial reputation.

Ajay Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a severe stance against journalist and YouTuber Ajay Shukla for his alleged defamatory and contemptuous remarks against several apex court judges. The court initiated suo motu contempt proceedings on Friday, emphasizing the potential harm such content could cause to the judiciary's reputation.

In a firm order, a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside Justices Augustine George Masih and AS Chandurkar, directed Shukla's provocative video to be immediately removed from his YouTube channel. The bench also issued a restraining order preventing the re-publication of the video's content.

The court noted that while free speech is a constitutional right, it must be balanced with reasonable restrictions, especially regarding content that could undermine the integrity of the judiciary. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta underscored the gravity of the situation, commending the bench's swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

