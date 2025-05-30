Left Menu

U.S. Plan Revives Hopes Amidst Gaza Hostage Crisis

The U.S. has proposed a plan to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, trying to revive negotiations. The hostage crisis began in October 2023 with Hamas capturing Israeli and foreign individuals. As intermediaries strive for breakthroughs, the complex negotiations for exchange deals continue.

Updated: 30-05-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:17 IST
A renewed U.S. proposal has rekindled hopes for the release of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. The crisis, which began in October 2023, involved over 250 captives being taken during a violent incursion by Hamas, resulting in significant casualties.

Key dates have marked incremental progress toward freeing hostages, with multiple exchanges taking place. Despite intermittent ceasefires, the situation remains volatile, as Israel and Hamas struggle to finalize a comprehensive release agreement amid ongoing tension.

Families of the hostages have remained at the forefront, advocating persistently for government action. Meanwhile, international negotiations continue, with pressure mounting on all sides to secure a resolution to the prolonged humanitarian crisis.

