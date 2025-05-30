Foiled Crypto Kidnapping Uncovered in Paris
Twenty-five individuals are facing an investigating judge in Paris for attempting to kidnap the daughter of a wealthy crypto businessman. Videos of the daylight attack have circulated on social media. This incident marks the third recent violent targeting of crypto figures or their families.
Twenty-five individuals will appear before an investigating judge in Paris on Friday, following their involvement in an attempt to kidnap the daughter of a prominent cryptocurrency businessman. The Paris court confirmed the charges include attempted kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.
The dramatic scene unfolded in broad daylight on a Paris street, with videos captured and shared on social media. The footage reveals three masked men grappling with two others while a getaway van waits nearby.
This disturbing incident is the third violent attack in recent months targeting those involved in the cryptocurrency sector and their families, raising concerns over their safety and the growing boldness of such criminal activities.
