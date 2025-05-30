Left Menu

Tragic Tractor Incident: Farmer Plunges to Death in Himachal Pradesh

A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur led to the death of a 60-year-old farmer, Ramkishun Kushwaha. His tractor reportedly lost control and fell into a well while plowing fields. The incident highlights safety concerns related to high-speed farming equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:31 IST
A 60-year-old farmer, identified as Ramkishun Kushwaha, lost his life in a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Friday. The incident occurred when his tractor, attached with a cultivator, veered off course and plunged into a deep well, according to local officials.

The mishap took place in Mamna village, located in the Jalalpur area, while Kushwaha was plowing his field. Police reports suggest that the tractor was traveling at a high speed, which led to the loss of control, resulting in the fatal plunge. Kushwaha tragically drowned following the accident.

Brajmohan, the Jalalpur Station House Officer (SHO), confirmed that the tractor has been extracted from the well with the help of a crane. The farmer's body was recovered and has now been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

