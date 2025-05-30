Left Menu

Supreme Court Tackles Defamatory Video: Ajay Shukla in Contempt

The Supreme Court initiated contempt proceedings against journalist Ajay Shukla for defamatory remarks against its judges in a YouTube video. The Court ordered the video’s removal and issued a notice to Shukla. Solicitor General Mehta expressed gratitude for addressing potential disrepute to the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:48 IST
Supreme Court Tackles Defamatory Video: Ajay Shukla in Contempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has launched suo motu contempt proceedings against Ajay Shukla, a Chandigarh-based journalist and YouTuber, following his alleged defamatory remarks against several judges in a recent video on his channel.

The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, along with Justices Augustine George Masih and AS Chandurkar, mandated the immediate removal of the video, prohibiting its republication or similar content in the future.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta praised the court's proactive stance, emphasizing the potential impact such allegations could have on the judiciary's reputation. Shukla, editor-in-chief of Varprad Media, is now under examination in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025