Supreme Court Tackles Defamatory Video: Ajay Shukla in Contempt

The Supreme Court of India has launched suo motu contempt proceedings against Ajay Shukla, a Chandigarh-based journalist and YouTuber, following his alleged defamatory remarks against several judges in a recent video on his channel.

The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, along with Justices Augustine George Masih and AS Chandurkar, mandated the immediate removal of the video, prohibiting its republication or similar content in the future.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta praised the court's proactive stance, emphasizing the potential impact such allegations could have on the judiciary's reputation. Shukla, editor-in-chief of Varprad Media, is now under examination in this high-profile case.

