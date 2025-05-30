Rajnath Singh Declares India’s Naval Might in Operation Sindoor from INS Vikrant

In a powerful address aboard India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh hailed the Indian Navy’s pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, describing it as a defining moment in India’s fight against terrorism. Calling the operation a “frontal assault” on terror networks, he issued a stern warning to Pakistan and other adversaries: “If you strike at India, be prepared to face the full force of the Indian Navy.”

Shri Rajnath Singh was accompanied aboard INS Vikrant by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, and other senior naval officers. The Defence Minister was also presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at INS Hansa, Goa, where he was briefed on maritime operational progress and the readiness of India’s naval strike capabilities.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response to Terror

Operation Sindoor was launched in the immediate aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of several Indian civilians. The government vowed retaliation, and within 96 hours, India initiated a tri-services operation targeting terror infrastructure both across the Line of Control and beyond Pakistan’s coastline.

According to Raksha Mantri, while the Indian Air Force carried out pinpoint strikes on terror camps inland, the Indian Navy, particularly the Carrier Battle Group led by INS Vikrant, ensured maritime dominance. “The Pakistani Navy was forced into a defensive posture. They dared not venture out, or they would have faced consequences beyond imagination,” he said.

The Defence Minister described the Navy’s role as a "silent yet decisive sword" that shielded India’s western coast and asserted regional maritime superiority in the Arabian Sea.

A Blunt Message to Pakistan

Shri Rajnath Singh sent a clear diplomatic and military message to Islamabad: “The game of terrorism has reached its end. If Pakistan continues this path, they will have to bear the consequences—not just in the mountains, but on land, sea, and air.”

He reiterated that India has every right to target terrorist networks, even across international borders and coastal waters. Referring to known terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, he demanded their immediate extradition to India. “They are not only on India’s most wanted list but are designated by the United Nations. It is time justice is delivered,” he said.

On Pakistan’s repeated overtures for dialogue, the Defence Minister clarified India’s position: “Talks, if any, will be only about terrorism and PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).”

Strategic Brilliance at Sea

Praising the Navy’s seamless execution of strikes, Shri Rajnath Singh disclosed that naval units, within hours of deployment, fired surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, launched torpedoes, and demonstrated combat readiness on both coasts. This overwhelming show of force compelled the Pakistani Navy to remain docked near the Makran Coast, effectively neutralizing any maritime countermeasures.

He noted that India’s Western Fleet deployed in record time and showcased both speed and precision, displaying coordination with other services and civilian ministries. "This was not just a military action—it was a demonstration of a new India’s intent and capability," he said.

The Carrier Battle Group, centered around INS Vikrant, projected India’s dominance across the Indian Ocean Region and demonstrated that India’s naval prowess is as effective as its land and air forces.

Operation Sindoor: A Continuing Mission

While hailing the success of Operation Sindoor, Shri Rajnath Singh emphasized that the operation is “not yet over”. He referred to the current state as a “pause and a warning” and stated, “If Pakistan repeats its mistakes, India’s answer will be harsher and even more decisive.”

The Defence Minister warned of a shift in India’s defense doctrine: any future terrorist attack on Indian soil will be treated as an act of war, and the nation’s response will be absolute.

India’s Evolution into a Maritime Power

Highlighting the strategic transformation of India’s Navy, Shri Rajnath Singh lauded the integration of advanced technologies, including cyber capabilities, data warfare, and strategic deterrence. He said, “Today, warfare is not confined to bullets and bombs—it includes cyber dominance and strategic deterrence, and our Navy is leading this transformation.”

He reiterated that the Indian Navy is not just a maritime force but a regional and global strategic presence, acting as the sentinel of the Indian Ocean. The Defence Minister invoked the legacy of the original INS Vikrant, which played a key role in the 1961 Liberation of Goa, and said that the new INS Vikrant carries forward this spirit with greater strength and indigenized power.

Broader Defence Synergy

This address followed Shri Rajnath Singh’s recent engagements with Army and Air Force personnel, reflecting on the integrated synergy achieved during Operation Sindoor. “Be it land, sea, or air—India is ready for any situation, anytime,” he asserted.

He expressed pride in the indigenous capabilities of India's Armed Forces and emphasized continued investment in military modernization and domestic defense production under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

A Global Power in the Making

Concluding his address, Shri Rajnath Singh declared: “India is no longer just a regional power—it is on its way to becoming a global force. Our Navy plays a crucial role in this rise, sending a clear message to the world and our adversaries alike.”