Nuclear Neighbors on the Brink: Peace or Peril?

India and Pakistan are de-escalating border tensions after recent clashes. Following a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir, both nations increased troops but have started pulling back. Pakistani General Sahir Shamshad Mirza warns of increased future escalation risk. India remains firm, demanding Pakistan hand over terrorists. Dialogue appears elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:04 IST
India and Pakistan are drawing back troops after their recent deadly border clashes, signaling a potential de-escalation. The latest conflict was sparked by an attack in Indian Kashmir, blamed by India on Pakistani-backed terrorists, a charge Islamabad denies.

After the skirmishes, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Pakistan's main military official, commented that the troop levels are nearing those before the eruption. However, he warned of heightened future escalation risks, especially since the conflict involved their mainland territories, not just the contested Kashmir region.

While Pakistan signals openness to dialogue, India maintains a strict stance, insisting conversations focus on terrorism and insists on the extradition of alleged terrorists. With limited communication channels, prospects for peaceful dialogue remain uncertain amid ongoing tensions.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

