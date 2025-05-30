Nuclear Neighbors on the Brink: Peace or Peril?

India and Pakistan are drawing back troops after their recent deadly border clashes, signaling a potential de-escalation. The latest conflict was sparked by an attack in Indian Kashmir, blamed by India on Pakistani-backed terrorists, a charge Islamabad denies.

After the skirmishes, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Pakistan's main military official, commented that the troop levels are nearing those before the eruption. However, he warned of heightened future escalation risks, especially since the conflict involved their mainland territories, not just the contested Kashmir region.

While Pakistan signals openness to dialogue, India maintains a strict stance, insisting conversations focus on terrorism and insists on the extradition of alleged terrorists. With limited communication channels, prospects for peaceful dialogue remain uncertain amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)