Turmoil in Dakshina Kannada: Political Accusations and Efforts for Peace

The tense situation in Dakshina Kannada has prompted strong reactions from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, who accuses the BJP and related organizations of escalating provocations. The controversy follows the recent murders of Abdul Rahiman and Hindu activist Suhas Shetty.

Shivakumar assured that the government will gain control, emphasizing the state's efforts to create jobs and prevent youth migration. He noted the concerns of minorities and plans to send a Congress team to report on the situation. Home Minister G Parameshwara highlighted the government's commitment to peace, reinforcing this with significant police transfers.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje criticized the current regime, alleging a law and order breakdown. Amid investigations into political influences and strategic moves to deploy an Anti-Communal Force, the quest for communal harmony remains a priority for state leaders.

