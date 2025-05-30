Trade Turbulence: U.S. Accuses China of Tariff Breach
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized China for allegedly violating a tariff agreement, describing stalled trade talks that now require direct involvement from both nations' leaders. With a temporary truce enacted earlier, underlying issues in U.S.-China trade relations remain unresolved, affecting global economic sentiment.
U.S. President Donald Trump publicly accused China of breaching its commitment on tariffs, escalating tensions between the two economic superpowers. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed frustration, suggesting the need for more direct negotiations.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted that trade discussions might require the involvement of President Xi Jinping and President Trump to reach a conclusion. Despite earlier breakthroughs, talks have encountered obstacles.
The temporary trade truce managed to trigger a surge in global stock markets, yet key issues persist, notably the longstanding U.S. criticism of China's economic practices. These unresolved challenges continue to cast a shadow over future negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
