Crackdown on Pro-Western Opposition: Georgia's Political Turmoil Deepens

Nika Melia, a leader of the Georgian opposition, was placed in pre-trial detention amid a crackdown against the pro-Western opposition. The Georgian Dream party is accused of authoritarian leanings, despite claims of seeking EU membership. The arrest heightened political tensions and public protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:22 IST
A Georgian court placed Nika Melia, a prominent opposition leader, in pre-trial detention, reflecting a growing crackdown against pro-Western critics of the Georgian Dream government.

Melia's arrest follows the detention of Zurab Japaridze, both accused of defying a parliamentary inquiry into alleged past crimes. Turbulence marked the court proceedings, highlighting state repression.

Georgia's ruling party faces criticism for shifting towards authoritarianism and prioritizing ties with Russia, despite public support for EU membership, triggering nationwide protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

