Crackdown on Pro-Western Opposition: Georgia's Political Turmoil Deepens

A Georgian court placed Nika Melia, a prominent opposition leader, in pre-trial detention, reflecting a growing crackdown against pro-Western critics of the Georgian Dream government.

Melia's arrest follows the detention of Zurab Japaridze, both accused of defying a parliamentary inquiry into alleged past crimes. Turbulence marked the court proceedings, highlighting state repression.

Georgia's ruling party faces criticism for shifting towards authoritarianism and prioritizing ties with Russia, despite public support for EU membership, triggering nationwide protests.

