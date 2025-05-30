Left Menu

Elon Musk's Exit: What’s Next for the Department of Government Efficiency?

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spearheaded by Elon Musk, is likely to falter following his resignation. The initiative, tied to President Trump's administration, involved significant federal job cuts. Ex-staffer Sahil Lavingia voiced skepticism about its future, suggesting it might soon dissolve without Musk's influence.

The ambitious project known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), closely associated with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, faces an uncertain future following his decision to step down. Despite the White House's assurances of its continuation, ex-staff members are skeptical about its sustainability without Musk at the helm.

DOGE has been integral to President Donald Trump's efforts to streamline federal operations through substantial job cuts. Software engineer Sahil Lavingia, who departed from DOGE, remarked that the entity's appeal largely stemmed from Musk's involvement, and he expects its momentum to falter imminently.

Lavingia criticized the lack of a clear roadmap and the effectiveness of communication within DOGE. He described his experience as unstructured, despite achieving some progress at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Meanwhile, the White House maintains that DOGE's mission will persist, driven by other administrative leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

