Arunachal's Civil Servants: Catalysts of Change

At the 16th Triennial Conference of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association, Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on civil servants to be transformative forces in the state's development. Highlighting their dual role as administrators and community members, Khandu emphasized the richness of their cultural understanding.

Khandu urged these key officials to go beyond mere administration, stressing their vital role as mediators between tradition and modernity. He encouraged them to foster a sense of ownership and engagement among the populace for various developmental initiatives.

Praising the state's achievements in e-governance, Khandu assured continuous support through resources, training, and autonomy. He asserted that while politicians frame policies, it is the civil servants who implement them, placing them in a unique position to identify areas needing attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)