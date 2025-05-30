Left Menu

Arunachal's Civil Servants: Catalysts of Change

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu urged civil servants to embrace transformational roles, contributing to the holistic development of the state. He emphasized understanding local culture and ensuring effective implementation of government policies. Khandu pledged support and praised advancements in e-governance, acknowledging civil servants' pivotal role in state progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:00 IST
Arunachal's Civil Servants: Catalysts of Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 16th Triennial Conference of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association, Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on civil servants to be transformative forces in the state's development. Highlighting their dual role as administrators and community members, Khandu emphasized the richness of their cultural understanding.

Khandu urged these key officials to go beyond mere administration, stressing their vital role as mediators between tradition and modernity. He encouraged them to foster a sense of ownership and engagement among the populace for various developmental initiatives.

Praising the state's achievements in e-governance, Khandu assured continuous support through resources, training, and autonomy. He asserted that while politicians frame policies, it is the civil servants who implement them, placing them in a unique position to identify areas needing attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025