Macron's Call for Unity in a Fractured World: The Global Stakes
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasizes the dangers of division between superpowers, calling for coalition-building in the Indo-Pacific. During a visit to Asia, he highlights the urgency of maintaining the global order and warns of the consequences of unresolved conflicts, particularly in Ukraine, on global credibility.
Amid escalating global tensions, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the dangers posed by divisions between the United States and China, advocating for new coalitions in the Indo-Pacific. He underscored these views during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, as France and the EU seek stronger commercial ties in Asia.
Macron, in his dialogue, highlighted the necessity of collaboration, despite occasional disagreements with both powers. He warned that choosing sides could dismantle the global order established post-World War II, vital for preserving peace and cooperation on crucial global issues like health, climate, and human rights.
With global supply chains and trade stability at risk, Macron's visit echoes the strategic emphasis placed by global powers on Southeast Asia. He also cautioned that unresolved issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict could undermine the West's credibility in handling Indo-Pacific crises, particularly concerning China's stance on Taiwan.
