Diplomatic Chess: Putin's Moves in the Ukraine Conflict

President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia agreed to make compromises regarding Ukraine during his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska. With compromises made, Russia now places the responsibility on the West and Ukraine to respond and move the talks forward.

Updated: 19-12-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:49 IST
Vladimir Putin
In a significant development, President Vladimir Putin revealed on Friday that Russia had agreed to certain compromises concerning Ukraine during his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska last August.

According to Putin, both sides reached an understanding, shifting the focus and responsibility to the West and Ukraine to take the next steps in addressing the ongoing conflict.

This diplomatic shift demonstrates Russia's willingness to engage in negotiations, leaving the next move to Western countries and Ukraine.

