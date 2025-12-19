Diplomatic Chess: Putin's Moves in the Ukraine Conflict

In a significant development, President Vladimir Putin revealed on Friday that Russia had agreed to certain compromises concerning Ukraine during his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska last August.

According to Putin, both sides reached an understanding, shifting the focus and responsibility to the West and Ukraine to take the next steps in addressing the ongoing conflict.

This diplomatic shift demonstrates Russia's willingness to engage in negotiations, leaving the next move to Western countries and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)