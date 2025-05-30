Left Menu

Daring Daylight Bank Heist in Punjab: Rs 40 Lakh Stolen

Three masked armed robbers executed a daring daylight heist, looting Rs 40 lakh from a private bank in Punjab's Rehana Jattan village. The culprits, arriving in a white car, swiftly entered the bank, threatened staff, seized cash, and fled. Police are actively investigating, reviewing CCTV footage and have recovered stolen mobile phones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:22 IST
In a brazen daylight bank heist, three masked armed robbers looted Rs 40 lakh from a private bank's branch in Rehana Jattan village, Punjab, on Friday afternoon, police reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbers arrived in a white car. Two of them, armed with pistols, stormed into the bank while the third remained in the vehicle.

The armed duo coerced the bank manager and forced the cashier to hand over the cash. They swiftly fled the scene with the money. Kaputhala SSP Gaurav Toora and local police have initiated an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and recovering stolen mobile phones near the site. Teams are formed to apprehend the culprits promptly.

