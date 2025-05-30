Left Menu

Russia's Strategic Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine: A Path to Peace?

Russia is open to considering a ceasefire in Ukraine, provided Western states cease arming Kyiv and Ukraine halts troop mobilization. Russian U.N. envoy Vassily Nebenzia emphasizes addressing the conflict's root causes for lasting peace. The U.S. pushes for a comprehensive 30-day truce amid concerns over Russia's intentions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a potential turning point in the ongoing conflict, Russia expressed willingness to consider a ceasefire in Ukraine that could pave the way for a long-term resolution. However, the conditions include Western states halting military support to Kyiv, and Ukraine stopping troop mobilizations, according to Russia's U.N. ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.

Nebenzia told the U.N. Security Council that simply declaring a ceasefire wouldn't suffice to end the ongoing war. To achieve a sustainable peace, he argued, it is crucial to tackle the underlying issues of the conflict. Russia is proposing a second round of negotiations in Istanbul next Monday to exchange views on the peace strategy.

Meanwhile, the United States is advocating for an all-encompassing 30-day ceasefire covering land, air, and sea. Despite earlier talks yielding no results, a U.S. diplomat has expressed doubt over Russia's commitment to peace, fearing it might be seeking a military triumph instead.

