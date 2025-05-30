UP-RERA's Push for Transparent Real Estate Registrations

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA) is making strides in streamlining project registration and resolving disputes between builders and buyers, as shared by Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy during a recent real estate conference in Noida.

Bhoosreddy highlighted the rapid growth of the property market in Uttar Pradesh, with a surge in registration applications from various districts. Efforts are being made to ensure a transparent system for registrations and complaint resolutions, which is crucial for enhancing goodwill and reputation in the real estate sector.

With over 4,000 projects already registered, Bhoosreddy stressed the importance of timely project delivery and accurate documentation to avoid application rejections, emphasizing the sector's pivotal role in boosting the Indian economy.