Justice Served: Life Sentence for Resort Murder

In a significant judicial verdict on Friday, a court sentenced resort operator Pulkit Arya and two employees to life imprisonment for the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a Vanantra Resort receptionist in Yamkeshwar. The 2022 incident sparked widespread protests, prompting the formation of a special investigation team.

Arya, complicit with Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, was convicted under multiple IPC sections, including murder. Additional District and Sessions Judge Reena Negi imposed substantial fines on the accused, ensuring the state pays Rs 4 lakh as compensation to Ankita's parents. The case involved substantial police deployment and numerous witnesses.

Despite the compelling verdict reinforcing public faith in the judicial system, opposition parties criticize the government's incomplete disclosures about the incident. Chief Minister Dhami affirmed unwavering commitment to justice, while Congress seeks clarity on matters involving alleged VIPs in the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)