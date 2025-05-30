Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threats in Central Delhi: An Inside Look at the Security Response

Hoax bomb threats targeted at Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan prompted security agencies to conduct thorough sanitization. Sent via email, these threats claimed the presence of IEDs, leading to a major security sweep. Eventually, the threats were deemed non-specific or hoax, allegedly originating from abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:06 IST
Central Delhi faced a tense morning as hoax bomb threats targeting Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan led to a rigorous security sweep by various agencies. The threats, sent via email to senior officials at 6.49 am, claimed the presence of ammonium sulfur-based Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Udyog Bhawan, home to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with the Ministry of Heavy Industries, and Nirman Bhawan, hosting the Union Health and Housing and Urban Affairs ministries, saw extensive anti-sabotage operations. The threats demanded evacuation by 3.15 pm but were later confirmed as hoaxes.

Officials reported the emails likely originated from abroad, possibly Amsterdam. Security responses included involvement from the Delhi Police, CISF, and DFS, with no suspicious items found. Checks were completed by late afternoon, with enhanced security protocols remaining in place.

