Left Menu

Teen Girl Injured in Accidental Firing at Kelva Lodge

A 17-year-old girl was injured at a lodge in Kelva, Palghar district, allegedly due to accidental firearm discharge. The 18-year-old male friend accompanying her has been detained, and the weapon seized. Authorities are investigating the illegal firearm and the circumstances leading to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:12 IST
Teen Girl Injured in Accidental Firing at Kelva Lodge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl, aged 17, suffered a gunshot wound at a lodge in Kelva, Palghar district on a Friday afternoon. A senior police official suggested that the injury might have stemmed from an accidental firearm discharge during handling.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 PM after the girl checked into the resort with her 18-year-old male acquaintance, who has since been detained. Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh briefed reporters on the developments.

The injured girl was rushed to Mahim primary health center before being transferred to a Boisar hospital. The boy present at the scene was taken into custody, and the revolver involved in the incident was confiscated. Preliminary investigations revealed the weapon, identified as a katta, to be illegal and in the boy's possession. Officials continue to probe the weapon's origins and the incident's circumstances, including interviewing the lodge's owner and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025