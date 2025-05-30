Teen Girl Injured in Accidental Firing at Kelva Lodge

A teenage girl, aged 17, suffered a gunshot wound at a lodge in Kelva, Palghar district on a Friday afternoon. A senior police official suggested that the injury might have stemmed from an accidental firearm discharge during handling.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 PM after the girl checked into the resort with her 18-year-old male acquaintance, who has since been detained. Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh briefed reporters on the developments.

The injured girl was rushed to Mahim primary health center before being transferred to a Boisar hospital. The boy present at the scene was taken into custody, and the revolver involved in the incident was confiscated. Preliminary investigations revealed the weapon, identified as a katta, to be illegal and in the boy's possession. Officials continue to probe the weapon's origins and the incident's circumstances, including interviewing the lodge's owner and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)