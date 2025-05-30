Scandal Rocks Judiciary: Allegations Against Justice Varma

In a significant development within the judiciary, a Supreme Court-appointed committee has implicated Justice Yashwant Varma in a disturbing scandal involving the discovery of burnt cash at his residence.

The committee, analyzing a slew of evidence, has concluded that the cash was under the 'active control' of Justice Varma, urging for his removal. Despite these findings, Justice Varma fervently denies the allegations.

The controversy has prompted actions from high judiciary ranks, including the Chief Justice of India's correspondence with the President and Prime Minister, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)