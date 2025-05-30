Left Menu

Scandal Rocks Judiciary: Allegations Against Justice Varma

A committee appointed by the Supreme Court has indicted Justice Yashwant Varma in a scandal involving burnt cash. The panel found evidence suggesting Varma's involvement, prompting the Chief Justice of India to recommend proceedings for his removal. Justice Varma denied the allegations, and the controversy remains unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:28 IST
Scandal Rocks Judiciary: Allegations Against Justice Varma
judge
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development within the judiciary, a Supreme Court-appointed committee has implicated Justice Yashwant Varma in a disturbing scandal involving the discovery of burnt cash at his residence.

The committee, analyzing a slew of evidence, has concluded that the cash was under the 'active control' of Justice Varma, urging for his removal. Despite these findings, Justice Varma fervently denies the allegations.

The controversy has prompted actions from high judiciary ranks, including the Chief Justice of India's correspondence with the President and Prime Minister, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025