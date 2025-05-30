Scandal Rocks Judiciary: Allegations Against Justice Varma
A committee appointed by the Supreme Court has indicted Justice Yashwant Varma in a scandal involving burnt cash. The panel found evidence suggesting Varma's involvement, prompting the Chief Justice of India to recommend proceedings for his removal. Justice Varma denied the allegations, and the controversy remains unresolved.
In a significant development within the judiciary, a Supreme Court-appointed committee has implicated Justice Yashwant Varma in a disturbing scandal involving the discovery of burnt cash at his residence.
The committee, analyzing a slew of evidence, has concluded that the cash was under the 'active control' of Justice Varma, urging for his removal. Despite these findings, Justice Varma fervently denies the allegations.
The controversy has prompted actions from high judiciary ranks, including the Chief Justice of India's correspondence with the President and Prime Minister, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
