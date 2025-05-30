India Boosts LCA Tejas Mk1A Production as VEM Technologies Delivers Key Assembly

In a landmark achievement for India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem, VEM Technologies, a Hyderabad-based private defence company, has delivered the first centre fuselage assembly for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The handover ceremony, held on May 30, 2025, was attended by key dignitaries including Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), and Dr. D. K. Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL.

This delivery represents the first time in India’s history that a major sub-assembly for the LCA Tejas has been produced by a private sector enterprise, marking a significant step in expanding India’s defence production capabilities and accelerating the delivery of indigenous combat aircraft to the Indian Air Force.

Strengthening Indigenous Defence Production

Speaking at the event, Shri Sanjeev Kumar lauded the collaborative effort between HAL and VEM Technologies, noting that such public-private partnerships are vital to India’s defence growth trajectory. “There has been consistent growth in India’s defence production—approximately 10% annually, along with a notable increase in exports. These achievements are a testament to the strength and commitment of our domestic industry, including Public Sector Units like HAL,” he said.

Kumar emphasized that national security and sovereignty hinge on the ability to manufacture critical defence platforms domestically and maintain a self-sufficient supply chain for spare parts and systems required by the Armed Forces.

Expanding LCA Tejas Production Capacity

Dr. D. K. Sunil, CMD of HAL, acknowledged the rising capabilities of Tier 1 suppliers and MSMEs in supporting advanced aerospace programmes like the LCA Tejas. The handover from VEM Technologies, he noted, marks a crucial milestone in establishing a fourth production line for the LCA Mk1A variant—joining two existing lines at HAL Bengaluru and another at HAL Nashik.

“With major sub-assemblies now being produced by trusted partners, HAL is prepared to scale up aircraft production and ensure timely delivery of LCA Tejas Mk1A to the Indian Air Force,” Dr. Sunil said. This expansion is vital to meet the increasing demand for the aircraft as part of India’s air power modernisation efforts.

Building a National Aerospace Ecosystem

HAL’s success in indigenous aircraft manufacturing is deeply rooted in its long-standing partnerships with Indian private firms. HAL provides critical technical infrastructure, including jigs, fixtures, tooling solutions, and technical support, to enable its partners to manufacture complex and high-precision components.

Key industry players like L&T, Alpha Tocol, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW), and now VEM Technologies, are instrumental in building a wide range of Tejas sub-assemblies. These include:

Centre and rear fuselages

Fuel drop tanks

Pylons

Wings, fins, and rudders

Air intakes and loom assemblies

The LCA Tejas Division at HAL has already received several structural modules, including those tailored for the Mk1A configuration, further boosting production readiness.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Realising the Vision

The handover is aligned with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). HAL’s proactive indigenisation policy has led to the development of a robust supply chain comprising over 6,300 Indian vendors, including 2,448 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This initiative supports thousands of skilled jobs across the country and has created a strong foundation for long-term aerospace and defence self-reliance.

In the last three years alone, HAL has placed domestic orders worth ₹13,763 crore and continues to push for the indigenisation of critical aircraft systems, avionics, materials, and components—an effort that is reshaping India’s defence manufacturing landscape.

Future Outlook: Scaling Innovation and Production

With the successful integration of private sector players into major defence programmes like the LCA Tejas, HAL is laying the groundwork for future outsourcing models. This collaborative manufacturing strategy will also be extended to upcoming indigenous platforms, including advanced trainers, unmanned aerial systems, and sixth-generation combat aircraft.

India’s defence aerospace industry is at a pivotal juncture, combining government support, industrial collaboration, and technological advancement to emerge as a global hub for high-performance military aviation products.

The handover of the Tejas Mk1A centre fuselage by VEM Technologies is more than just a transfer of hardware—it is a symbol of India’s growing capability, confidence, and commitment to building a strong, self-reliant defence industrial base.