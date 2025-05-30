Major Overhaul in Mumbai Police: Key Transfers Announced

In a significant reshuffle within the Mumbai police, thirteen deputy commissioners were transferred across the force on Friday, marking a notable change in leadership dynamics.

Among the prominent figures, IPS officer Raj Tilak Roushan, recently moved to Mumbai, has been assigned as deputy commissioner of police (detection) in the Crime Branch. Meanwhile, DCP Datta Nalawade will now oversee Zone X in Andheri.

The order also sees changes such as Krishnakant Upadhyay taking charge as DCP Zone III in Worli, with several others, including Sameer Shaikh and Rakesh Ola, assuming new roles in different zones of the metropolis.