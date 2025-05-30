Major Overhaul in Mumbai Police: Key Transfers Announced
Thirteen deputy commissioners in the Mumbai police force underwent significant transfers on Friday. IPS officer Raj Tilak Roushan, among others, has taken on a new role within the Crime Branch. Many officers have assumed new positions across various zones in the city, as per the latest order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant reshuffle within the Mumbai police, thirteen deputy commissioners were transferred across the force on Friday, marking a notable change in leadership dynamics.
Among the prominent figures, IPS officer Raj Tilak Roushan, recently moved to Mumbai, has been assigned as deputy commissioner of police (detection) in the Crime Branch. Meanwhile, DCP Datta Nalawade will now oversee Zone X in Andheri.
The order also sees changes such as Krishnakant Upadhyay taking charge as DCP Zone III in Worli, with several others, including Sameer Shaikh and Rakesh Ola, assuming new roles in different zones of the metropolis.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Crime Branch Cracks Down on SIM Card Scam
Remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: SC constitutes SIT of 3 senior IPS officers to probe FIR against MP Minister Vijay Shah.
Fugitive's Run Ends: Crime Branch Nabs Bihar Convict After 4-Year Hunt
Extended Suspension: Andhra Pradesh Govt Prolongs IPS Officer's Suspension Amid Misconduct Allegations
Punjab's Top Students Shadow IAS and IPS Officers for a Day