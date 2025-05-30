Left Menu

Major Overhaul in Mumbai Police: Key Transfers Announced

Thirteen deputy commissioners in the Mumbai police force underwent significant transfers on Friday. IPS officer Raj Tilak Roushan, among others, has taken on a new role within the Crime Branch. Many officers have assumed new positions across various zones in the city, as per the latest order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:25 IST
Major Overhaul in Mumbai Police: Key Transfers Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle within the Mumbai police, thirteen deputy commissioners were transferred across the force on Friday, marking a notable change in leadership dynamics.

Among the prominent figures, IPS officer Raj Tilak Roushan, recently moved to Mumbai, has been assigned as deputy commissioner of police (detection) in the Crime Branch. Meanwhile, DCP Datta Nalawade will now oversee Zone X in Andheri.

The order also sees changes such as Krishnakant Upadhyay taking charge as DCP Zone III in Worli, with several others, including Sameer Shaikh and Rakesh Ola, assuming new roles in different zones of the metropolis.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025