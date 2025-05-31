Controversial Executive Orders: Trump's Legal Battles

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently embroiled in a series of cases stemming from executive orders issued by President Donald Trump, who resumed office in January. These cases involve significant policy shifts, including transgender military restrictions and changes to birthright citizenship, sparking intense legal debates across various courts.

On May 6, the Supreme Court sanctioned Trump's transgender military ban temporarily, affecting thousands of service members while legal challenges are resolved. The ban's challengers claim it infringes on constitutional rights, a point echoed by the nationwide injunctions issued yet temporarily lifted by higher courts.

Further controversies include the revocation of migrant protections, labor board disputes, and attempts to cut teacher training grants. Each case underscores the administration's contentious policy approaches, prompting ongoing litigation and constitutional scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)