Trump's Trade Tensions: China's Agreement Breach

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that China had breached a trade agreement, leading him to consider tougher measures against Beijing. The deal, struck in mid-May, aimed to ease triple-digit tariffs for a temporary reprieve, yet progress has stalled.

Reports suggest China has delayed complying with terms to issue export licenses for rare earth minerals, essential for U.S. industries. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressed frustration over China's sluggish actions, emphasizing the necessity to address the issue.

Ongoing U.S.-China trade talk stagnation is attributed to long-standing disagreements over economic practices. The lack of resolution might require intervention from leaders Trump and Xi Jinping, though recent negotiations have not resolved the core issues underlying the tariff implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)