Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tensions: China's Agreement Breach

Former U.S. President Donald Trump accused China of violating a trade agreement involving the rollback of tariffs and critical minerals trade. Despite Trump's 'fast deal' to alleviate tensions, China has reportedly been slow in issuing export licenses for rare earths, crucial for U.S. production sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 01:45 IST
Trump's Trade Tensions: China's Agreement Breach
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that China had breached a trade agreement, leading him to consider tougher measures against Beijing. The deal, struck in mid-May, aimed to ease triple-digit tariffs for a temporary reprieve, yet progress has stalled.

Reports suggest China has delayed complying with terms to issue export licenses for rare earth minerals, essential for U.S. industries. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressed frustration over China's sluggish actions, emphasizing the necessity to address the issue.

Ongoing U.S.-China trade talk stagnation is attributed to long-standing disagreements over economic practices. The lack of resolution might require intervention from leaders Trump and Xi Jinping, though recent negotiations have not resolved the core issues underlying the tariff implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025