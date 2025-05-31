Left Menu

U.S. and Japan Hold Constructive Economic Talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick engaged in pivotal discussions with Japanese Minister Ryosei Akazawa, focusing on tariffs, investment, and economic security. The meeting aimed to bolster bilateral cooperation and address mutual economic concerns, as per a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 01:56 IST
U.S. and Japan Hold Constructive Economic Talks
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick met with Japan's Minister Ryosei Akazawa on Friday for discussions deemed 'frank and constructive' by the Treasury Department.

Secretary Bessent emphasized to Minister Akazawa the vital need for addressing tariffs and non-tariff barriers. He stressed the significance of escalating investment and collaboration to tackle economic security and other shared concerns.

The meeting served as a critical platform for enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing key economic issues between the two nations, according to the Treasury Department's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025