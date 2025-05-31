U.S. and Japan Hold Constructive Economic Talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick met with Japan's Minister Ryosei Akazawa on Friday for discussions deemed 'frank and constructive' by the Treasury Department.

Secretary Bessent emphasized to Minister Akazawa the vital need for addressing tariffs and non-tariff barriers. He stressed the significance of escalating investment and collaboration to tackle economic security and other shared concerns.

The meeting served as a critical platform for enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing key economic issues between the two nations, according to the Treasury Department's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)